Openreach bring full fibre broadband to customers in Grangemouth and Falkirk

The first 1000 homes and businesses in Grangemouth can now connect to Openreach’s new ultrafast broadband network.

Openreach has already brought ultrafast full fibre broadband to more than 38,000 homes and businesses in the Falkirk area – however, just 26 per cent of those who could upgrade have done so and the company is keen for more to get involved.

The full fibre broadband upgrade allows thousands of local people to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Engineers started work in Grangemouth earlier this year and the build is expected to reach the majority of local homes and businesses.

The company says full fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity; with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

They added that residents can enjoy a host of online services and entertainment, with “seamless streaming and smooth online gaming.” The technology also supports day-to-day, business tasks like video calls, banking and online customer interactions.

Local people can visit Openreach to register for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: “We’re bringing ultrafast broadband to Grangemouth and want to let local people know what to expect.

“It’s a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around the town, and we’re working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure some households get included in the upgrade.”

He added: “Grangemouth is part of our balanced build across urban and rural Scotland. We want to make sure that people in all parts of the country can be online effortlessly and build opportunities in their community.”

Openreach’s new full fibre network in Scotland now reaches more than 1.3 million properties, and the company plans to roll out the new technology to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026.

