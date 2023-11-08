Opening hours set to change at Falkirk district libraries
and live on Freeview channel 276
From Monday, November 20, the community facilities will all be closed on Wednesdays and will only open for one late evening.
The changes will also see Slamannan Library open on Saturdays.
The move comes after Falkirk Council’s executive approved a five-year strategic plan for Falkirk Libraries to redesign the library service and implement new opening hours to best suit community needs while delivering agreed efficiencies.
The new opening hours will be as follows:
Bo’ness, Falkirk and Larbert libraries – Monday 10am to 8pm; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm; Saturday 10am to 3pm. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.
Bonnybridge, Denny, Grangemouth and Meadowbank libraries – Monday, Tuesday and Friday 10am to 5pm; Thursday 10am to 8pm; Saturday 10am to 3pm. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.
Slamannan library – Monday and Tuesday 10am to 2pm; Thursday 2pm to 7pm; Friday 2pm to 5pm; Saturday 10am to 1pm. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.
Further details of the new opening times can be found here