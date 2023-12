Food shopping is always high on everyone’s priority list at this time of year.

And when our preferred stores will be open over the holiday period is always what people want to know.

But don’t worry, we’ve checked out with all the major supermarkets and here’s a list of their opening times in coming days.

However, remember your independent corner shop will also be open so check with them for their hours.

Asda Falkirk – Friday 7am-10pm; Saturday 7am-10pm, Hogmanay 7am-7pm; New Year’s Day noon-6pm; Tuesday 7am-10pm.

Asda Stenhousemuir – Friday 7am-10pm; Saturday 7am-10pm, Hogmanay 7am-7pm; New Year’s Day noon-6pm; Tuesday 7am-10pm.

Asda Grangemouth – Friday open 24 hours; Saturday open 24 hours; Hogmanay 12am-7pm; New Year’s Day noon-6pm; January 2 6am-midnight.

Tesco Central Retail Park, Falkirk – Friday 6am-midnight; Saturday 6am-midnight; Hogmanay 6am-6pm; New Year’s Day 11am-6pm; January 2 8am-8pm.

Tesco Camelon – Friday 7am-11pm; Saturday 7am-11pm; Hogmanay 7am-6pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-8pm.

Tesco Redding – Friday 6am-midnight; Saturday 6am-midnight; Hogmanay 6am-6pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-8pm.

Morrisons Falkirk – Friday 7am-10pm; Saturday 7am-10pm, Hogmanay 6am-6pm; New Year’s Day 9am-6pm; Tuesday 9am-6pm.

Sainsbury Denny – Friday 7am-10pm; Saturday 7am-10pm, Hogmanay 8am-8pm; New Year’s Day 8am-8pm; Tuesday 8am-8pm.

Co-op Food New Carron – Friday 6am-10pm; Saturday 6am-10pm; Hogmanay 6am-8pm; New Year’s Day 9am-8pm; Tuesday 6am-10pm.

Co-op Food Laurieston – Friday 6am-10pm; Saturday 6am-10pm; Hogmanay 6am-8pm; New Year’s Day 9am-8pm; Tuesday 6am-10pm.

Lidl Falkirk – Friday 8am-10pm; Saturday 8am-10pm; Hogmanay 7am-7pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-10pm.

Lidl New Carron – Friday 8am-9pm; Saturday 8am-9pm; Hogmanay 7am-7pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-9pm.

Aldi Camelon – Friday 8am-10pm; Saturday 8am-10pm; Hogmanay 9am-8pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-10pm.

Aldi Polmont – Friday 8am-10pm; Saturday 8am-10pm; Hogmanay 9am-8pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-10pm.

Marks & Spencer Food, Falkirk – Friday 8am-9pm; Saturday 8am-9pm; Hogmanay 8am-7pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-9pm.

Food Warehouse, Falkirk – Friday 8am-9pm; Saturday 8am-9pm; Hogmanay 8am-5pm; New Year’s Day closed; Tuesday 8am-9pm.