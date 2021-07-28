Open day to mark 10th birthday of Forth Valley Team Gymnastics in Larbert

A club spokesperson said: “Forth Valley Team Gymnastics, in conjunction with D2 Art Studios, are hosting an open Day on Sunday at our Larbert facility in Lochlands Industrial Estate.

"It’s a chance to come along and meet our coaches and try out some gymnastics on our world class equipment. Be prepared for some flips, twists, and somersaults from some of the best gymnasts in the country.”

The event runs from 10:00am to 3:00pm and the club’s Teamgym National Gymnasts will be putting on displays at 11:00am 12.30pm and 2.45pm.

Forth Valley Team Gymnastics are having an open day at their Lochlands Industrial Estate HQ on Sunday, August 1.

Forth Valley Team Gymnastics used to call Hallglen Community Hall home, but with the ill-fated facility closing down in 2019, members were relieved when Falkirk Council’s planning committee agreed to grant planning permission for the club to use a vacant unit in Lochlands Industrial Estate.

Now secure in their new facility, the club can continue to offer affordable gymnastics sessions for all ages – from walking toddlers to adults – in the Forth Valley district.

The club stated: “Our goal is to provide all gymnasts with a quality coaching experience from our experienced qualified coaches. The emphasis on our gymnastics classes is to learn gymnastics skills, while having fun in a safe gymnastics facility.

"We endeavour to create an environment that encourages and supports gymnasts to value improvement of personal growth, teaching the values of intrinsic learning and trying to instil a sport for life mentality.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.