Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station held its annual open day on Sunday, June 29.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was opened with a memorable performance by Queensferry Pipes and Drums members who performed at various points.

Stalls were also open throughout the day and included a barbecue, tombola, pop-up RNLI shop, plant stall and crew games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Coleman, Lifeboat press officer, said: “All of the Queensferry RNLI volunteers would like to extend their thanks to those who attended for their support to make it a fantastic day for everyone.

Day was opened with a memorable performance by Queensferry Pipes and Drums.

“It was a perfect sunny day for the Maid of the Forth Rib tours which were setting off from the Hawes Pier.

“Queensferry RNLI lifeboat was also open for tours while the Scottish Ambulance Service brought a number of their vehicles and talked through their kit.”

The Scottish Newfoundland Club’s afternoon display, showcasing their water rescue skills, was a big hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by a display by both Kinghorn and Queensferry RNLI lifeboats.

Blue skies greeted visitors as they descended on Hawes Pier on Sunday, June 29, for the annual RNLI South Queensferry open day.

Sarah added: “Queensferry RNLI’s volunteer crew undertook a scenario to rescue a casualty stranded on rocks in front of Hawes Promenade. Crew members led the commentary on a microphone, describing all that goes into a shout – from pager to rescue.”

A firefighting demo by the tug, Hopetoun, underneath the Forth Bridge brought the day to a close.

All proceeds from the event, kindly sponsored by The Railbridge Bistro, will help volunteers continue to save lives at sea.