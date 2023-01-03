Only in Grangemouth: Litter team's shocking discoveries during New Year clean up
The dedicated volunteers of Grangemouth’s clean up crew – aka the gLitter team – took to the streets for their first litter pick of 2023 and were shocked by some of the mess that awaited them.
A gLitter team spokesperson said: “The team carried out our first pick of 2023 to clean up the car parks and behind the shops in and around the town centre. What a mess – we collected over 20 bags of rubbish.
"Starting at Talbot Street car parks and moving to York Street and behind Iceland and Ladbrokes. We saw one giant rat running about and two bags full of dead ducks.”
Unfortunately the gruesome discoveries did not end there. The crew also had to deal with a pile of poop – human excrement – in one location.
The gLitter team, also known as Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean, earned themselves an “advancing” certificate from Keep Scotland Beautiful last year for their continued commitment to keeping the streets litter free.