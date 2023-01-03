Only in Grangemouth: Litter team's shocking discoveries during New Year clean up

A gLitter team spokesperson said: “The team carried out our first pick of 2023 to clean up the car parks and behind the shops in and around the town centre. What a mess – we collected over 20 bags of rubbish.

"Starting at Talbot Street car parks and moving to York Street and behind Iceland and Ladbrokes. We saw one giant rat running about and two bags full of dead ducks.”

Unfortunately the gruesome discoveries did not end there. The crew also had to deal with a pile of poop – human excrement – in one location.

Just some of the rubbish bags the gLitter team filled during their first litter pick of 2023 (photo courtesy of the gLitter team)