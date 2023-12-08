News you can trust since 1845
Online petition launched to save Grangemouth Stadium from closure

An online campaign to save Grangemouth Stadium is now underway a year after Falkirk Council announced it was one of its facilities it could not afford to keep open.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
The petition, posted on the change.org by Gary Smith, calls on Falkirk Council to reconsider the potential closure of the stadium, and has already gained over 100 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Gary stated: "Grangemouth Stadium is more than just a sports facility – it is a vital community asset that contributes significantly to the well-being, recreation, and

athletic development of our community. Grangemouth Stadium also stands as not only a vital community asset but also a national facility of great importance to

An online petition has been started in order to save Grangemouth Stadium from closure (Picture: Submitted)An online petition has been started in order to save Grangemouth Stadium from closure (Picture: Submitted)
athletics."The closure of Grangemouth Stadium would have severe repercussions on our community and its residents. It serves as a hub for physical activity, a platform for

aspiring athletes, and a space where families come together."

Last December Falkirk Council announced it had a budget gap of £67 million and could not afford to keep facilities – many of which require major renovation – open.

These facilities included Grangemouth Stadium.

At the time a Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Currently we own too many buildings that are ageing, in poor condition and require investment of around £200 million to avoid unexpected closures, money we simply do not have.

“Many of the buildings are also not energy efficient and keeping them would prevent the council from achieving its climate change targets. That is why councillors have agreed in principle to make 133 council-owned buildings available for transfer to communities.”

Visit the change.org website to view the petition.

