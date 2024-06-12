Ongoing road improvement works lead to closure of Falkirk area footpath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning to pedestrians as roadworks lead to month-long closure of footpath.

Ongoing road improvement works on the A9 Laurieston Bypass mean the footpath which runs along the road will have to be closed to pedestrians from 6am on June 17 to 6pm on July 17.

The stretch of pathway affected runs from the northside of the A9 opposite the Klondyke Garden Centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...