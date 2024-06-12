Ongoing road improvement works lead to closure of Falkirk area footpath
Warning to pedestrians as roadworks lead to month-long closure of footpath.
Ongoing road improvement works on the A9 Laurieston Bypass mean the footpath which runs along the road will have to be closed to pedestrians from 6am on June 17 to 6pm on July 17.
The stretch of pathway affected runs from the northside of the A9 opposite the Klondyke Garden Centre.
During this time the alternative route will be via the footway on the south side of the A9 and the Beancross Farm underpass, and vice versa.
