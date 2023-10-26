One flat less: Plans lodged once again to turn Falkirk area church into flats
Yet another plan has been lodged with Falkirk Council to turn a church into flats – with one less flat proposed than last time.
Samra Kauser lodged an application on Tuesday, October 24 to change the use of the United Pentecostal Church, in 2 Canal Street, Bainsford to form five flats.
A proposal lodged by Mohammed Sabir in January to form six flats at the same church had been awaiting a decision for six months before the applicant withdrew the proposal in July.