One flat less: Plans lodged once again to turn Falkirk area church into flats

Yet another plan has been lodged with Falkirk Council to turn a church into flats – with one less flat proposed than last time.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Samra Kauser lodged an application on Tuesday, October 24 to change the use of the United Pentecostal Church, in 2 Canal Street, Bainsford to form five flats.

A proposal lodged by Mohammed Sabir in January to form six flats at the same church had been awaiting a decision for six months before the applicant withdrew the proposal in July.

