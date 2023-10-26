One flat less: Plans lodged once again to turn Falkirk area church into flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Samra Kauser lodged an application on Tuesday, October 24 to change the use of the United Pentecostal Church, in 2 Canal Street, Bainsford to form five flats.

A proposal lodged by Mohammed Sabir in January to form six flats at the same church had been awaiting a decision for six months before the applicant withdrew the proposal in July.