Athletes and fun runners alike will be on their marks this weekend for a 10k event which supports the area’s hospice.

The Strathcarron 10k takes place this Sunday, October 13 with everyone on the starting line at 11am.

This year the event is so popular that it is already sold out and the organisers will be unable to take any registrations on the day.

However, you can still take part in the virtual 10k by running anytime between 6am-6pm on Sunday. Connect your fundraising page to Strava to track your time and earn a finisher’s medal.

Runners were still smiling during last year's event. Pic: Michael Gillen

Those lucky enough to have gained a place will be starting from Denny High School before running through the streets of the town and neighbouring Bonnybridge.

There's a chance to win prizes for best dressed and top performers, thanks to sponsorship from Ogilvie. Plus, a LifeFit Wellness voucher awaits the highest fundraiser. Prizes are only for those taking part in-person.

Entries were invited from age 15 and the Paul Canavan Memorial Cup – presented in memory of former politician Dennis Canavan’s son – will once again be awarded to the fastest male or female runner, aged 15-16 years. The school shield will go to the fastest school-age participant.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Last year saw our biggest 10k yet raising over £50,000. Every contribution counts and your support ensures we can continue caring for those in need in your local community.

"Thanks to our Strathcarron Hospice 10k sponsors for their continued support: Lightways Contractors Ltd, LifeFit Wellness and Class One Traffic Management.”