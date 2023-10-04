News you can trust since 1845
On the ball: Falkirk FC hotshot joins charity in fight against testicular cancer

Falkirk FC striker Jordan Allan is a real goal getter on the pitch and now he is on a mission to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of testicular cancer.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Cahonas, has announced Jordan has signed up to be an ambassador for the charity, which is dedicated to raising the profile of testicular cancer. His new role will see

him play a crucial role in spreading awareness about testicular cancer and encouraging men to take charge of their health through regular self-examinations.

The star striker said: “I’m truly honoured to be a part of the Cahonas family and to contribute to such a crucial cause. As an athlete, I understand the importance of

Falkirk FC striker Jordan Allan is now an ambassador for testicular cancer charity Cahonas (Picture: Submitted)Falkirk FC striker Jordan Allan is now an ambassador for testicular cancer charity Cahonas (Picture: Submitted)
Falkirk FC striker Jordan Allan is now an ambassador for testicular cancer charity Cahonas (Picture: Submitted)

maintaining good health, and I am committed to using my platform to encourage men to prioritise their well-being and talk openly about their health concerns."

Last season Falkirk FC demonstrated their strong dedication to the health and welfare of their players and staff, partnering with Cahonas to effectively convey a

potentially life-saving message to all at the Bairns.

Paul McCaffery, a Falkirk Bairn and survivor of testicular cancer, currently serves as the community engagement officer with Cahonas.

He said: “The addition of Jordan Allan to our group of ambassadors is fantastic. His unwavering commitment to both football and raising awareness for men's health is in perfect harmony with our objectives.

"With Falkirk FC's backing and Jordan's involvement, we hold a strong belief that this collaboration will enhance our initiatives and extend our influence to a broader spectrum of people.”

