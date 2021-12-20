Omicron in Forth Valley: Region’s confirmed cases continue to rise
The number of confirmed omicron cases in Forth Valley stands at 47, according to the latest data.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:56 am
Cumulative figured for the region started with five cases of the highly transmissible new COVID variant on December 5.
It then more than doubled to 12 on the 15th before rising steadily to 20 by the 14th.
December 15 saw the region’s total rise to 31 and then 41 on the 16th, with a further four cases on Saturday, according to data published by the Scottish Government.
Forth Valley’s figure compares to 39 cases in Fife, and 150 in NHS Lothians.