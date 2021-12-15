Omicron in Falkirk: Get tested plea after ‘fast spread’ of cases of new variant

A total of 31 cases have now been confirmed in the region - and that figure has doubled in just one week.

The first cases were identified on December 5, and, within two days, had reached double figures.

NHS Forth Valley said it was now clear the new variant is being transmitted by people across the region.

Dr Graham Foster, director of public health, said: “Omicron is spreading very fast and will be responsible for the overwhelming majority of new Covid-19 cases across Scotland.”

The latest data comes as a further four deaths related to COVID were recorded, taking the local total for the year to 392.

The number of deaths where coronavirus was recorded on the death certificate was down from 12 the previous week.

But concerns over the rapid transmission of the new variant - which led to tighter guidelines being brought in before Christmas to limit people’s social contact - have sparked a fresh appeal for people to take more tests.

NHS Forth Valley said contact tracing continues to identify contacts of any confirmed positive omicron cases, and they will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days - regardless of their vaccination status.

But senior health officials stressed that not everyone with Covid-19 has symptoms, and the best way to slow the spread is for everyone to take regular lateral flow tests at home.

Dr Foster said: “We are still learning about this new variant, so please be especially careful and do everything you can to minimise the risk of spreading the infection.

“Try to keep a safe distance from others, test yourself regularly for Covid-19 before mixing with people from other households, wear a face mask in crowded or indoor public spaces and let fresh air in by opening windows at home, work and in cars.”

Free lateral flow tests are available locally to pick up from Covid-19 testing centres and pharmacies as well as being available to order online for home delivery service.

He stressed that regular testing is particularly important over the next few weeks during the festive period as people will socialise and mix with more family and friends.

While large Christmas gatherings have not been banned, Scottish Government Ministers have urged people to limit them to three households.

Hospitality venues across the region have reported substantial cancellations as businesses discourage staff from attending Christmas parties, and people pull lout of bookings for tables in pubs and restaurants.

Dr Foster also highlighted the importance of Covid-19 booster vaccinations.

He said: : “We know Covid-19 vaccines have been extremely effective against existing variants, but they are most effective against the new variant when you have had a full course including a booster dose.

“If you haven’t already had either your first or second Covid-19 vaccination please attend one of our local drop-in vaccination clinics and if you are eligible for your booster, which is currently being offered to everyone aged 18 and over, please book an appointment now by calling the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.”

