Omicron in Falkirk: Confirmed cases almost double in last five days
The number of confirmed omicron cases in Forth Valley now stands at 60, according to the latest data.
The cumulative total has almost doubled in the last five days.
The first five cases of the highly transmissible new COVID variant were confirmed in the region on December 5.
Within two days, the total had reached double figures before jumping to 20 on December 14.
It then doubled again within 48 hours, according to data published by the Scottish Government.
On Saturday there were 47 confirmed cases.
That figure has now risen to 60.
It comes as the Scottish Government and NGS Forth Valley launched a major drive to get booster vaccines to as many people.
Forth Valley’s current total compares to 55 in Fife and 32 in Tayside.