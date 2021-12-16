Omicron: Forth Valley community group cancels all event for rest of year
More local groups have cancelled plans, including Christmas dinners, in light of growing concerns over the rapid rise of the COVID omicron variant.
Forth Valley Sensory Centre has postponed its scheduled events and meetings for the rest of the year, including its planned festive meals.
The organisation said it took the “sad” decision in light of guidance from the Scottish Government which has urged people to limit their social contacts in a bid to halt transmission of the variant.
It hopes to re-start in the New Year.
In an update, the centre: “We are unable to provide exact dates due to the unfolding situation with Covid-19. We will contact all our centre users with news when we have it ."December 22 before closing for the festive period. It will then resume on January 5.
All Covid restrictions remain in place, and visitors are asked to wear masks and use the hand sanitiser provided.