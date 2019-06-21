Olympics star makes a pitch for Falkirk kids’ sports specials

Kinnaird Primary pupils met up with a real live Olympic Silver Medallist, as part of a nationwide promotion to spread the word about free Team GB sports packs.

They are intended to add some extra pzazz to local school sports events, and feature a Team GB sports day schedule, a selection of Team GB stickers, sports day posters and winners’ certificates.

Hundreds of inspiring Team GB sports day packs are to be handed out to local primary schools to help pupils celebrate the Olympic values of respect, excellence and friendship.

There’s also an activity sheet to help decorate the sports field, and a sports day reporting activity sheet to help pupils create their own news articles.

Sam Cross, who earned silver with his 2016 Rugby Sevens performance in Rio, is urging local schools to take up the offer from the British Olympic Association in partnership with Persimmon Homes.

Events will be held in collaboration with the British Olympic Foundation’s youth engagement programme, Get Set, created to inspire a generation of young people.

John Cassie, Scottish regional chairman for Persimmon Homes, said: “We have always believed in supporting the communities where we build and have a history of helping grassroot sports, which includes activities run by schools.

“The summer term is always a busy time, and thanks to our partnership with Team GB, we hope these packs will add a bit of extra excitement to one of the biggest days in every school’s calendar.

“Infant and primary schools just need to email us to apply for a sports day pack and one will be sent out to them, providing the essentials needed to give their school sports day a special Team GB twist.”

For details email contact@persimmonhomes.com providing the school’s name and address.