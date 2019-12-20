Ollie Alexander Johnston was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 17, 2019 at 5.15pm. He weighed 7lbs 10oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Kirsten Finlayson (39) is an A&E nurse, while dad David Johnston (27) is a porter. The family are from Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: It went well with no issues.

THE BIRTH: It was a little stressful as Ollie wasn’t well and had to stay in the neonatal unit for five days after he was born. He’s doing well now.

THE NAME: His first name was decided by dad while his middle name was from his great grandad.

THE BABY: He is a very chilled out and relaxed child. Mum said she can’t complain, he’s just the baby you’d want to have.

THE GRANDPARENTS: His grandparents are Anne-Marie and Davie Johnston and Heather Wilson and Maxi Mclaren.

THANKS: The family would like to thank the maternity and neonatal wards for all their help. They would also like to thank Ollie’s grandparents.