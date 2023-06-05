Oldham woman reunited with Falkirk couple she met on P&O Azura
Kathleen McCready was sailing on the P&O ship Azura from April 20 to May 4 when she made friends with Jim and Jackie. Along with her friend Margaret, who she was on holiday with, they arranged to come to Falkirk and spend time with the former firefighter and his wife.
But since her return home to Oldham in Greater Manchester, Kathleen has been unable to find the details they gave her.
She said: “I had their phone number and their address all written down but now I can’t find them. I’ve even forgotten their surname.
"We were on the Mediterranean cruise and all had a lovely holiday. I’d really like to get in touch with them again.”
She turned to The Falkirk Herald in a bid to track them down and within hours the couple had been tracked down.
A delighted Kathleen said: “A friend of theirs read the article online and phoned them then they contacted me. It was wonderful to hear from them and we have made arrangements to come up to see them. Thank you again as without your help I would have lost contact.”