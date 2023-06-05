News you can trust since 1845
Oldham woman reunited with Falkirk couple she met on P&O Azura

A holidaymaker has been reunited with a Falkirk couple she lost details for after she asked The Falkirk Herald for help.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST

Kathleen McCready was sailing on the P&O ship Azura from April 20 to May 4 when she made friends with Jim and Jackie. Along with her friend Margaret, who she was on holiday with, they arranged to come to Falkirk and spend time with the former firefighter and his wife.

But since her return home to Oldham in Greater Manchester, Kathleen has been unable to find the details they gave her.

She said: “I had their phone number and their address all written down but now I can’t find them. I’ve even forgotten their surname.

The holidaymakers were all on the Azura which can hold around 3100 passengers. Pic: P&0 CruisesThe holidaymakers were all on the Azura which can hold around 3100 passengers. Pic: P&0 Cruises
The holidaymakers were all on the Azura which can hold around 3100 passengers. Pic: P&0 Cruises
"We were on the Mediterranean cruise and all had a lovely holiday. I’d really like to get in touch with them again.”

She turned to The Falkirk Herald in a bid to track them down and within hours the couple had been tracked down.

A delighted Kathleen said: “A friend of theirs read the article online and phoned them then they contacted me. It was wonderful to hear from them and we have made arrangements to come up to see them. Thank you again as without your help I would have lost contact.”

Related topics:FalkirkOldham