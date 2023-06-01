Oldham woman in bid to track down Falkirk couple she met on P&O Azura
Kathleen McCready was sailing on the P&O ship Azura from April 20 to May 4 when she made friends with Jim and Jackie. Along with her friend Margaret, who she was on holiday with, they arranged to come to Falkirk and spend time with the former firefighter and his wife.
But since her return home to Oldham in Greater Manchester, Kathleen has been unable to find the details they gave her.
She said: “I had their phone number and their address all written down but now I can’t find them. I’ve even forgotten their surname.
"We were on the Mediterranean cruise and all had a lovely holiday. I’d really like to get in touch with them again.”
She turned to The Falkirk Herald in a bid to track the couple down and Kathleen can be contacted by calling 0161 652 9160.