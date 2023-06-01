News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Oldham woman in bid to track down Falkirk couple she met on P&O Azura

A holidaymaker is anxious to get back in touch with a Falkirk couple she recently met but has lost their contact details.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:13 BST

Kathleen McCready was sailing on the P&O ship Azura from April 20 to May 4 when she made friends with Jim and Jackie. Along with her friend Margaret, who she was on holiday with, they arranged to come to Falkirk and spend time with the former firefighter and his wife.

But since her return home to Oldham in Greater Manchester, Kathleen has been unable to find the details they gave her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I had their phone number and their address all written down but now I can’t find them. I’ve even forgotten their surname.

The holidaymakers were all on the Azura which can hold around 3100 passengers. Pic: P&0 CruisesThe holidaymakers were all on the Azura which can hold around 3100 passengers. Pic: P&0 Cruises
The holidaymakers were all on the Azura which can hold around 3100 passengers. Pic: P&0 Cruises
Most Popular

"We were on the Mediterranean cruise and all had a lovely holiday. I’d really like to get in touch with them again.”

She turned to The Falkirk Herald in a bid to track the couple down and Kathleen can be contacted by calling 0161 652 9160.

Related topics:FalkirkOldham