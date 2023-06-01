Kathleen McCready was sailing on the P&O ship Azura from April 20 to May 4 when she made friends with Jim and Jackie. Along with her friend Margaret, who she was on holiday with, they arranged to come to Falkirk and spend time with the former firefighter and his wife.

But since her return home to Oldham in Greater Manchester, Kathleen has been unable to find the details they gave her.

She said: “I had their phone number and their address all written down but now I can’t find them. I’ve even forgotten their surname.

The holidaymakers were all on the Azura which can hold around 3100 passengers. Pic: P&0 Cruises

"We were on the Mediterranean cruise and all had a lovely holiday. I’d really like to get in touch with them again.”