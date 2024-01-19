Old Station Hotel holds fundraiser for Bonnybridge regular who died on Christmas Eve
Tragically, Michael Nicol died suddenly on Christmas Even, aged only 35.
A popular regular in the Old Station Bar, his devastated family said he was a much-loved son, dad, brother and uncle, as well as friend to many others.
Sarah McArthur, who manages the High Street premises, organised a fundraiser for Michael’s family which took place last Sunday.
The quiz night and raffle was well supported by bar patrons, as well as local businesses. Both the winners and runners up in the quiz donated their winnings back to the fundraising.
Thanking people on a social media post, Sarah said: “I would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone involved with the fundraiser yesterday. To my wonderful staff, Donna and Mark, you all went over and above to make the day so special for ‘oor Michael’.
“Thanks to all the local businesses and everyone who donated prizes for the raffle, we're overwhelmed with the support shown by the community as a whole.
“In total we raised £1400 which will be given to Michael's family to help support at this extremely difficult time.”
Michael's funeral took place at a packed Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday.
His family later thanked for the “unfaltering love and support that has been shown to them during this last week or so, because the kindness shown has helped them through this incredibly sad and difficult time”.