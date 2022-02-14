Official opening of Falkirk area's first outdoor gym

The firm which installed the first ever outdoor gym in the Falkirk area has now officially handed over responsibility for the £28,000 facility to the community group who look after the park where it is located.

By James Trimble
Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:57 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 2:59 pm

Roy Auld of Proludic – the company which set up the gym in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park – joined Adam Gillies of Friends of Inchyra Park on site recently to do the honours and officially declare the gym open.

Friends of Inchyra Park secured £23,000 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices initiative last year to help it create the facility in the Grangemouth public park and the work on the gym, which started on Friday, February 4, was finished in under a week.

The new outdoor gym in Grangemouth's Inchyra Park is officially open for business as Adam Gillies, of Friends of Inchyra Park, attends the handover with Roy Auld of Proludic - the firm which installed the facility

Friends of Inchyra Park is now looking to secure £36,075 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices initiative for the next phase of the park’s development, which will include a CCTV system to protect the park’s growing collection of attractions.

