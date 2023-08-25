Office block to multiple occupancy: Former Grangemouth business premises turns into residential property
Brava Property Group was looking for permission to change the use of the premises at Alexandra House, Station Road, Grangemouth from an office to a house in multiple occupancy (HMO).
By James Trimble
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
The proposal, which was lodged on February 20, was given the go ahead by council planners – acting under delegated powers – on Thursday, August 24.
Documents attached to the application show the building will be split into six separate units with a large living area and a laundry room.