News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Office block to multiple occupancy: Former Grangemouth business premises turns into residential property

Brava Property Group was looking for permission to change the use of the premises at Alexandra House, Station Road, Grangemouth from an office to a house in multiple occupancy (HMO).
By James Trimble
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

The proposal, which was lodged on February 20, was given the go ahead by council planners – acting under delegated powers – on Thursday, August 24.

Documents attached to the application show the building will be split into six separate units with a large living area and a laundry room.

Related topics:GrangemouthHMOStation Road