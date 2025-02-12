Odin's battle: Grangemouth mum's transplant message as son, 2, continues his fight against heart condition

A Grangemouth mum is asking parents who have gone through the tragedy of losing their child to have a think about organ donation and how it could give new life to other children waiting on heart transplants.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

February is Heart Month, when organisations attempt to raise awareness of heart disease and promote healthy living.

Morgan Barker, 26, knows first hand how families can be impacted by heart disease – her two-year-old son Odin was diagnosed with a condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM, which causes the ventricle of the heart to grow and leads to issues with poor circulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We went in the car to take the dog a walk and Odin turned grey and became unresponsive in the car, so we got him to the hospital. He was really struggling so they got doctors in from Glasgow to check his heart.

Odin, 2, is continue to battle through his serious heart condition and regular visits to hospital in Glasgow and Newcastle (Picture: Submitted)

"He was having heart failure and had to be put into a coma at the time.”

What followed was many trips to Glasgow Royal Hospital for Children and Freeman Hospital down in Newcastle where Odin was assessed for a potential heart transplant.

Morgan said: “He’s got a heart failure clinic at Newcastle in December, but they can bring that forward if they need to. There are lots of kids like Odin who are fighting for their lives, in comas waiting for hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it’s a hard subject to discuss – the last thing a mum wants to talk about after their child dies is organ donation – but there are other children who will be able to live on if they get a heart transplant.”

Odin, 2, is continue to battle through his serious heart condition and regular visits to hospital in Glasgow and Newcastle (Picture: Submitted)

Morgan said Odin is being medically managed and is “doing fine now”, but she and her family – Odin’s dad Reece Blair and big sisters Esmé, 8, and Aria, 5, – know that situation can “change at any minute”.

"On his second admission to Glasgow he had caught the herpes virus,” she said. “Which then caused him to be taken back into the paediatric intensive care unit and spend seven weeks in the cardiac ward.

“Reece works, but I’m now Odin’s full time carer. He has taken so well to his medication and we pray it just stays like that for as long as possible.”