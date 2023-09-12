News you can trust since 1845
Odenwald Association: Two Falkirk bands take part in Schottische Nacht concert at Schloss Erbach

Two Falkirk bands travelled to the Odenwald in Germany to perform at a special concert last month.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
The concert is a chance for people to dress up, enjoy Scottish music and a glass of whisky.

The Tonkerers and Glenbervie Folk Duo made the journey to the continent to play at a concert held in the historic courtyard of Schloss Erbach.

Falkirk and the surrounding towns have been twinned with the Odenwald region for many years and the concert, Schottische Nacht, is held every two years. It is always popular with the locals who take the opportunity to dress up, listen to Scottish music and enjoy a glass of whisky.

Earlier this year members of the Odenwald Association (OA), Falkirk area’s twinning link with the Odenwald region, welcomed visitors from Germany for the first time since before the Covid pandemic. To find out more about the Falkirk/Odenwald twinning link click here.

