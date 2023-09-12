Odenwald Association: Two Falkirk bands take part in Schottische Nacht concert at Schloss Erbach

The concert is a chance for people to dress up, enjoy Scottish music and a glass of whisky.

The Tonkerers and Glenbervie Folk Duo made the journey to the continent to play at a concert held in the historic courtyard of Schloss Erbach.

Falkirk and the surrounding towns have been twinned with the Odenwald region for many years and the concert, Schottische Nacht, is held every two years. It is always popular with the locals who take the opportunity to dress up, listen to Scottish music and enjoy a glass of whisky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad