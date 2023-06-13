Members of the Odenwald Association (OA), Falkirk area’s twinning link with the Odenwald region in Germany, welcomed visitors from Germany. Though the two organisations managed to keep in touch with some online events during the pandemic, they said it wasn’t the same as regular meetings.. OA members accompanied the visitors to the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies, and to Pitlochry, Blair Athol, and Edinburgh. The highlight of the visit was the whisky tasting in Falkirk organised by the Schottland Vereinigung members with the help of their local distillery, St. Kilian Distillers.