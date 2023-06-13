News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash

Odenwald Association: Falkirk's German 'twin' visit for first time in three years

Twinning friends were finally able to meet in person earlier this month after three years apart.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

Members of the Odenwald Association (OA), Falkirk area’s twinning link with the Odenwald region in Germany, welcomed visitors from Germany. Though the two organisations managed to keep in touch with some online events during the pandemic, they said it wasn’t the same as regular meetings.. OA members accompanied the visitors to the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies, and to Pitlochry, Blair Athol, and Edinburgh. The highlight of the visit was the whisky tasting in Falkirk organised by the Schottland Vereinigung members with the help of their local distillery, St. Kilian Distillers.

At a joint committee meeting on the last night of their stay, plans were made for OA members to travel over for the Christmas markets in December, though before that, local band, the Tonkerers , will be journeying over in August to perform at Schottische Nacht in Schloss Erbach. Find out more about the twinning link here

Markus Lenz, Schottland Vereinigung, and Andy Christie, former Chair of the Odenwald Association, at the KelpiesMarkus Lenz, Schottland Vereinigung, and Andy Christie, former Chair of the Odenwald Association, at the Kelpies
Markus Lenz, Schottland Vereinigung, and Andy Christie, former Chair of the Odenwald Association, at the Kelpies
Related topics:FalkirkGermanyEdinburgh