Born in 1945 a proud Geordie, despite having gone to school in Dumfries, studied law at St Andrews and spent his whole career from legal apprentice to senior partner at Marshall Wilson in Falkirk, Paddy never lost his accent.

A sports fan, especially of the beautiful game, Paddy held season tickets for both the Magpies and Bairns, and while a student in 1966 had been part of the Scottish Universities football team that won the Home International tournament - a victory which, as an honorary Scotsman, he agreed was Britain’s most important footballing triumph that year.

Married to Eleanor for 54 years, together they travelled widely, and, amongst many other excursions, visited every state in the USA. Someone who liked a flutter, or, as he put it, an investment, the annual pilgrimage to Cheltenham racetrack was always an entry in Paddy’s social diary, but it is his professional life, and as doyen of the local Sheriff Court that the people of Falkirk will perhaps best remember Paddy.

He always said his ambition as a defence solicitor was to be able to look each client in the eye at the end of a case and honestly say he’d tried to do as good a job for them as he would have wanted had it been himself in the dock. None of his colleagues would deny he achieved that goal, and his immense client-base bore testimony to his forensic skills.

During his lengthy legal career, Paddy was proud to have trained no fewer than 16 trainee solicitors, instilling them with the knowledge and confidence necessary for a life in the law. A superb role model for young lawyers, it was in the courtroom where Paddy excelled. His pleas in mitigation were legendary. Regardless of how mundane a charge might appear on paper, no matter how many times the accused had been up before the Sheriff, Paddy would present to the court the series of unique and unfortunate events that had left his client in such a terrible predicament that their actions, though admittedly illegal, merited only a sentence of utmost leniency.

Sometimes even his clients were surprised at how unusual their circumstances had been.

A loving husband and devoted father to sons Malcolm and Alastair, Paddy was man of integrity in business and always supportive of his professional colleagues. Possessed of a mischievous, but endearing sense of humour, Paddy will be remembered by those who knew him as one of life’s good guys. His passing is saddening, but fond memories remain. Howay the lad.