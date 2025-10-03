Obituary: Tribute to former Falkirk councillor Wendy Blakey remembered for her ‘kindness to many’

A woman who played a huge part in the life of Falkirk district for many years has died, aged 89.

Her family has said that Wendy Blakey would be remembered for her “quick wit and positive outlook” as well as her friendship and kindness to many.

She was a former independent councillor with Falkirk Town, justice of the peace and wrote a weekly column for the Falkirk Herald.

Wendy also worked with the family firm which designed many of the district’s landmark buildings, with father-in-law Leonard responsible for the Tudor HOuse and Falkirk War Memorial, and husband Ronald, the Barrs factory at Lock 16 and Burnbrae Home next to Dollar Park to name but a few.

Wendy was born on May 4, 1936 in London to Scottish parents Bob and Ethel Clark.

During wartime the family moved to Edinburgh where Bob trained and was ordained as a minister in the Episcopal Church. He was posted to Fort William in 1944 and whilst at school there Wendy became a dux pupil.

The next move, in 1947, was to Glenmore Lodge Outdoor Centre, near Aviemore when Bob was appointed its first warden and where the family lived for two years. Wendy enjoyed the mountains and outdoor activities during school holidays; term-times being spent at boarding school at Lansdowne House in Edinburgh. In 1949, the family moved back to Edinburgh for five years.

At age 16 Wendy’s horizons were expanded when she travelled solo to Lyon in post-war France and spent time there on a family exchange scheme. Such was the effect of French fashion upon her attire and hair style that, upon Wendy’s return, Ethel failed to recognise her at the station!

During her childhood Wendy developed her passion for music and was taught singing, piano and organ. Her skill on the latter often came in useful to Bob for his church services. She also had a love of reading and creative writing which continued throughout her life.

In 1954 the Clark family moved to Falkirk where Wendy met her future husband, Ronald Blakey, at the local tennis club. Ronald offered to give Wendy tennis lessons and soon sparks began to fly.

They got engaged but their nuptials had to wait while Wendy studied History and Politics at Durham University, and Ronald endured two years’ national service at Chatham in Kent.

The wedding day finally arrived on August 27,1958; a prelude to the sheer bliss of the honeymoon in the Austrian Alps and on Rab, an Adriatic island.

Ronald obtained an offer of employment from a London architect, and this led to two and a half years in the capital where Wendy and Ronald made some lifelong friends and enjoyed city life, including attending classical and jazz concerts.

Son Colin was born in London on September 2,1960. Eighteen months later, the new family moved back to Falkirk where Ronald picked up the reins of his father’s architectural practice. Fiona was born on June 29, 1963.

During the following years in Falkirk, in addition to running a home with two youngsters and doing the book-keeping for the architectural practice, Wendy took up and embraced many other interests, with remarkable energy: she wrote a weekly column in The Falkirk Herald and became a founder director of Radio Forth.

She became an independent member of Falkirk Town Council where she was promoted to Baillie, and took on Justice of the Peace court duties. In addition she sat on Industrial Tribunals across Scotland. Wendy regularly took part in children’s panel meetings and was involved in taking disadvantaged children on outdoor pursuit holidays.

She obtained a Diploma in Management Studies at Edinburgh Napier College of Technology. This led to membership of the British Institute of Management and a teaching position at Napier College which she held for a number of years. She was also awarded membership of The British Institute of Training and Development.

Meanwhile Wendy’s musical life continued to flourish. She was a keen percussionist and played in The Falkirk Orchestra, the Linlithgow Reed Band, the bierkeller band ‘Schnicklelfritz’, and many of the local operatic societies’ annual productions. She also sang large choral works as a member of Falkirk Festival Chorus, smaller works in a ladies’ choir, and solos in small amateur groups. At informal gatherings in Falkirk and thereafter she could often be found at the piano accompanying instrumental tunes or leading the singing.

Her enthusiasm and joy in music was boundless and even in later life she took up new instruments, including the melodica which she played with aplomb.

In 1976 Ron and Wendy bought a cottage on the tiny Inner Hebridean island of Easdale, which became the family’s part-time home for many years. Wendy became a committed member of the island’s community, including supporting and participating in arts and music events. The Hogmanay parties she and Ron hosted on Easdale were renowned for the music and Wendy’s sustaining soup!

In 1984 Ronald and Wendy bought a house by the canal in Linlithgow. After a major renovation and extension to the house they retired there from Falkirk in the 1990s. During their retirement many good times were had in Linlithgow, on Easdale and on their travels to interesting places in Europe, the Far East and the Antipodes. Wendy also loved spending time with her grandsons Robin, Sorley and Fergus.

In 2015 Wendy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and in 2019 she and Ronald moved to Gowanbrae in Taynuilt, Argyll to be closer to Fiona and Colin. For the final chapter of her life Wendy lived in North Argyll House care home in Oban.

Despite her illness she had many happy moments during her last ten years and was well looked after by the family and by wonderful carers both in Gowanbrae and North Argyll House. She passed away peacefully there on August 17, aged 89.

Known for her quick wit and positive outlook, she is remembered as being friendly and kind to many many people and she felt motivated to stand up for human rights, often defending those who suffered from injustice and mistreatment.

Wendy loved the hills so her ashes will be scattered high up on Ben Cruachan, the tallest peak in Argyll.