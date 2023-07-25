Peter Buchanan Young, who retired in 1988 after 43 years service, died on Tuesday, July 18 after a short stay in Strathcarron Hospice in Denny.

He was burgh surveyor of Denny and Dunipace Town Council for 11 years before local government reorganisation in 1974 and then 14 years as director of direct works for Falkirk Council.

Peter was born in Surrey but was evacuated at the start of World War Two age 11 with his younger brother Andrew to stay with an uncle in Carron. He attended Larbert Central School, now Larbert High, and it was there he first met May Reid who was later to become his wife.

Peter Young, the former former Falkirk Council director of direct works, who has died aged 95. Pic: Contributed

After attending the Royal Technical College in Glasgow (now Strathclyde University) he started an apprenticeship in the burgh surveyor and sanitary inspector’s department of Denny and Dunipace Town Council.

Having qualified in municipal engineering, sanitary science, law and administration, Peter joined the same department of Cowdenbeath Town Council as a junior technical assistant in 1949.

He then moved to Stranraer Town Council in a similar role before accepting a post in the burgh surveyor’s office in Brechin, Angus, a job which came with a much sought after house. The timing was perfect because he and May who had been ‘courting’ for several years married in Stenhouse Parish Church on January 19, 1952.

Both aged 23, they honeymooned in Perth enroute to their first marital home and Peter’s new job.

Peter Young met the Princess Royal in Strathcarron Hospice earlier this month as daughter Gillian Mackay looks on. Pic: Contributed

Their eldest son Alan was born during their time in Brechin before the family moved to Fife where Peter was burgh surveyor, master of works and sanitary inspector for Markinch Town Council for ten years. Their daughter Gillian was born during their time in Fife.

In 1963, the family moved to Denny where Peter became Denny Town Council’s burgh surveyor and initially stayed in Loney Crescent before purchasing the family home in Souillac Drive. His wife became a secretary at Denny High School and both were pleased when Alan and Gillian both pursued careers at teachers.

Peter was a member of Denny Rotary Club and its president in 1978/79 the club’s 21st year. His wife was active in the Inner Wheel and also a collector for the Royal Lifeboat Institute.

Peter played golf at Glenbervie and the club honoured him with life membership a few years ago.

Peter and May Young celebrated their diamond wedding in 2012. Pic: Falkirk Herald

After his retirement from Falkirk Council in 1988, Peter and May, who had retired the year previously, travelled extensively in Europe and the United States as well visiting favourite spots in Scotland where they had cycled to in their teenage years. They were daredevils and in their 80s tried paragliding and also took a dive in a helicopter over the edge of the Grand Canyon.

They had four grandchildren, Amy, Archie, Michael and Susannah and a first great-grandchild Oliver was born in 2018. Last year Amy and her husband Jim Baxter welcomed their second child Martha, while Archie and his wife Stacey also had a baby girl, Charlotte. Peter always looked forward to visits from his grandchildren and particularly his great-children.

In addition to golf, Peter was very proficient in computer technology and only a few years ago while purchasing a new Apple Mac computer the shop assistant admitted that Peter knew more about the product than he did. He regularly helped out his golfing chums with their computer problems.

Peter and his wife celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2012 and were visited by the then Falkirk Provost Pat Reid who presented them with a clock. May died two years ago and although it left a huge void in his life, Peter continued to play a central role at the heart of his family.

They have been very touched by the many cards and messages of condolence from friends and former colleagues and particularly one which included this comment: “Peter was one of the finest men I ever knew – kind, generous and caring.”

During his stay at Strathcarron Peter was delighted to meet The Princess Royal during her now almost annual visit to the Hospice.