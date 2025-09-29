Obituary: Linlithgow Academy art teacher Morag Stevenson had a 'life truly well lived'

Morag Stevenson, born in Aberdeen in 1956, was an art teacher who lived in Linlithgow and taught for many years at Linlithgow Academy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her time working at the academy, both of Morag’s sons – Niall and Callum – passed through the school, along with thousands of others who would benefit from the learning environment fostered in her classroom; learning creativity, new ways of looking, and developing critical thinking skills.

Her enthusiasm and encouragement would see many of those pupils continue on through the art department into Higher and Advanced Higher Art & Design, qualifications where Morag’s pioneering and reflective approach would inspire and enthuse not only the students but also colleagues and teachers throughout Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many would visit to see how the department had achieved such amazing results: Morag lead the way.

Morag Stevenson taught for many years at Linlithgow Academy. Pic: Contributed

Numerous students would go on to study art & design at art schools and universities across the UK and beyond, coming back in to visit with thanks for the preparation that their teacher had given them for the real world. Many others would go on to different areas of study, be it law or medicine, as many do from the academy, but all of them with a more creative outlook and that ability to think outside the box and look at the world differently.

As a teacher of 20 years I spent nearly ten of those working alongside Morag and in that time I and my colleagues were in awe of her enthusiasm, dedication and subject knowledge. She truly was a master of her craft.

Beyond the classroom, a return to her own creative path as a painter saw her re-emerge as an acclaimed and award–winning artist, her pictures recognised by the RSWA amongst others, and saw her work exhibited both locally and nationally. A true talent rediscovered and celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post–education she looked after her late husband Kenny and continued to encourage and nurture her own children in their respective careers.

Sadly over this time Morag fell ill with cancer. She successfully fought it off in its first phase, and returned to a spell of good health, only for it to return earlier this year.

On Monday, September 22, Morag passed away at home surrounded by those she loved.

Linlithgow has lost a remarkable talent that has touched the lives of so many.

A life truly well lived.