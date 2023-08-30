Family, friends and former colleagues were stunned at the passing of Deborah Punshon after a brief illness.

Born and bred in Airdrie, Deborah’s first job in journalism after graduation was at the Falkirk Herald’s sister paper, the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

However, her talents were quickly spotted and she was brought in to work on the company’s flagship title where she quickly established herself as an excellent journalist, covering a variety of fields. Her skills at getting people to open up about themselves and their experiences came from her quiet demeanour and empathetic nature, along with her trademark engaging smile.

Former Falkirk Herald reporter Deborah Punshon who died earlier this month. Pic: Michael Gillen

Deborah’s abilities also saw her seconded to be part of what was then JPIMedia’s investigations team, where journalists working with the company across the UK collaborated on in depth features.

Paying tribute, Falkirk Herald editor Jill Buchanan said: “Deborah was a talented journalist and wonderful colleague, but more importantly she was a friend to so many: friendships which endured to the end. Everyone who knew Deborah is devastated at her untimely death.”

Latterly, Deborah was a communications manager with the charity Paths for All.

Despite her terminal diagnosis earlier this year, Deborah was determined to stay positive. Sadly, she died in St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie on August 16.

Deborah, who was also known as Deborah Fox, is survived by her adored daughter Ailsa, 13, parents Robert and Sadie Punshon, brother Drew and family.