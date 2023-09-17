Paul Moscardini, who ran Moscardini Brothers in Manor Street for nearly 40 years, has died at the age of 81. (Pic: Jimi Rae)

Paul Moscardini, who ran Moscardini Brothers in the town’s Manor Street for almost 40 years, passed away on Friday, September 8, aged 81. Paul was well known to generations of fish tea lovers from across the district.

Born in 1942, and in the true tradition of Italian family life, Paul was involved in Moscardini Brothers at an early age, peeling potatoes in the Manor Street kitchen for a ‘bob a job’ at the age of eight.

He was educated at boarding schools in Herefordshire and in the Highlands before graduating from the famous Athol Crescent Catering College in Edinburgh. He spent time working as a chef in the Royal Household at Buckingham Palace before moving back to Scotland to join the family business in 1969.

The business had been started by his grandfather Leopaldi and his two great uncles in 1893 when they emigrated to Scotland from the village of Bara in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Within a few years they had established a chain of ten cafes – three in Falkirk High Street along – and an empire stretching across the district from Larbert to Avonbridge built on the back of their traditional fish teas, homemade ice cream, ginger beer and champagne cider.

Paul was made a partner in the business in 1972 before taking over the business, which was by this time solely based in Manor Street, with his sister Anne when their father Primo retired in 1977.

During his time at the helm, many customers became family friends and he was well known to many locals who flocked to the cafe for their fish teas.

It was in 2009 that Paul decided it was time to retire and his decision brought to an end his family’s business connection with the town that stretched back 116 years.

At the time, Paul said retirement meant spending more quality time with his wife Mary.

Speaking about her dad, Paul’s daughter Emma said after retiring he spent his time “looking for good fish and chip shops”. She said: “He did find a few. He used to like going up to Ballater. He had friends up there that he knew from when he worked in the Royal Household. He had a dog for many years and carried on with his dog walks every morning and meeting friends. He enjoyed going for lunches and spending time with grandchildren.”

"He was just a lovely, generous man,” she continued. “He was polite, always had an ear for people and was always looking after people. He loved to cook for people. He was always happy in the kitchen and he liked to entertain. It was about having family round the table.”