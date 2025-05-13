Nursing duo to walk West Highland Way to support Denny's Forget-Me-Not Cafe

Two friends and colleagues from a Denny GP practice are putting their best feet forward later this month in aid of a local charity.

Marianne Jamieson and Isla Molloy, who are both nurses at Carronbank Medical Practice, will don their walking boots to complete the 96 miles of the West Highland Way to raise money for the town’s Forget Me Not Cafe Peer Support Group.

The cafe, run by the charity Central Wellbeing, was initially set up to support individuals who have dementia, and their families, however following the Covid pandemic, the cafe now also supports individuals that feel lonely or isolated. The group meet in Denny Library on a Monday.

Marianne, 52, said: “We’ve both being doing a course at Stirling University to become advanced nurse practitioners and it’s coming to an end. While doing the course we’ve gone a run together a couple of times and we were on a night out and both of us mentioned we would like to walk the West Highland Way, so we thought why not do it together.”

Nurses Marianne Jamieson and Isla Molloy are preparing to walk the West Highland Way. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The pair decided to complete the route for a local charity supporting those with dementia and they came across the Forget-Me-Not Cafe.

Sadly Isla’s mum passed away and she had dementia, but her local dementia cafe up north was a huge benefit to Isla’s family.

Marianne said: “All too often it’s these small charities that are forgotten about but who actually need the most support.

"They are a lovely group that meet up for a chat, a tea, cakes and play games/music.

"We are looking to raise as much as we can for them.”

The ladies have been putting in the miles gearing up for their challenge, which will also see Isla’s dogs joining them for some of the route.

To date Isla, 51, and Marianne have already raised over £1000 for the charity.

Marianne continued: “We’re doing a few training walks at the moment trying to walk two or three times a week together.

“We’re both quite excited about it and we’re keen to get started.

"We are setting off on May 24 and hope to be in Fort William on the 29th.”

To support Marianne and Isla’s fundraising efforts visit https://sponsorme.charitiestrust.org/event/282bb760-19ec-4a27-b755-48e8ae33a91e