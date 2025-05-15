Not regular occurrence: A 19-foot-long bouncy bowel will be rolling into Falkirk this month

Bowel Cancer UK is inviting people in the Falkirk area to walk inside a giant inflatable bowel when its fun and informative health awareness roadshow hits town.

The giant inflatable bowel — measuring 19 feet by seven feet — is an interactive experience to demonstrate the various stages of bowel cancer, raise awareness of its symptoms, the importance of taking part in screening and good bowel health.

The roadshow gives people a chance to ask any questions, or share any worries about bowel cancer to one of our friendly and experienced staff and volunteers.

It will be pulling up in Grangemouth first, taking up position in Asda, in Dock Road, on Tuesday, May 20, before moving on to Falkirk Central Retail Park from on Wednesday, May 21 and ending it’s local visits on Thursday, May 22 in Tesco, in Glasgow Road, Camelon.

People will be able to walk inside the 19-foot-long inflatable bowel to learn more about the symptoms of bowel cancer (Picture: Submitted)

The facility will be in place from 10am to 4pm on all three days.

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We're excited to bring our 2025 UK roadshow tour to Scotland, starting important conversations about bowel cancer.

"Our mission is to raise awareness about the symptoms, encourage people to contact their GP if they notice any signs, and highlight the importance of bowel cancer screening for those who are eligible.

"We’re hoping our giant inflatable bowel will be a fun and engaging way to break the ice and start lifesaving conversations, so come and visit us on our UK tour. No appointment needed—just drop by, ask questions about your bowel health, and get signposted to further support."

