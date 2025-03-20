Northamptonshire police believe missing man, 24, may be in Forth Valley area

An English police force is looking for help to tray and locate a missing man who may have travelled north to the Forth Valley area.

Northamptonshire Police are trying to find Abeda Hieu, aged 24, who was last seen in Kettering a week ago.

A police spokesperson said: “He may have since travelled to the Stirling area. Anyone who has seen Abeda or has information about his whereabouts can call Northamptonshire Police on 999, quoting incident number 136 of March 17.”

