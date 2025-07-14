No sitting in: Falkirk area Chinese restaurant looks forward to future as takeaway and shop

A Chinese restaurant had hoped its plans to concentrate on the takeaway and retail side of the business would find favour with local authority planners.

The Lucky Chen lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 4 to change the use and subdivide the ground floor restaurant at 4 to 6 Main Street, Bo’ness, to create created a retail unit and hot food takeaway.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, July 11.

According to the online planning documents the move away from a restaurant business was the sensible option.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The report stated: “The existing restaurant business was becoming increasingly takeaway and delivery. This was accelerated by the COVID pandemic, where the premises operated only as a takeaway.

"The restaurant never recovered while the takeaway business continued to be successful. This resulted in a large proportion of the premises being unused with tables and chairs not being utilised by customers other than waiting for takeaways.

"This has provided the opportunity to form an additional retail unit utilising an existing entrance. The unit shall have a retail space adjacent to the entrance with storage and toilet areas at the rear with a dedicated refuse and recycling store.

"The hot food takeaway shall utilise the existing kitchen, preparation areas towards the rear of the building with the customer area and servery adjacent to the takeaway’s entrance.

"There shall be no change to the existing unit’s cooking equipment and extraction system. There is an existing flue at the rear of the premises, which is unused, this shall be removed with the wall made good after removal.

"There shall be no change to the existing waste and recycling storage which is at the rear of the unit or to the uplift of the waste and recycling. The applicant owns the property over and shall retain ownership of this and the proposed retail unit.

The retail unit shall be let out – at the moment the end user is currently unknown. The proposal for the retail unit is for it to be for non-food retail and it shall create the potential for additional employment from the retail unit while retaining staff for the hot food takeaway.”

