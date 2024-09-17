'No risk to community': Police investigate claims of man taking photos of children in Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Online reports of a man who was supposedly taking photographs of children near a Grangemouth school have now been investigated by police.

The Facebook posts – along with a photograph – concerning the man have appeared on social media in the last few days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a number of calls to police and unconfirmed speculation on local social media pages, PC Scott and PC Boyle, community officers in Grangemouth, have investigated reports of a male reportedly taking photos of children near a primary school in Grangemouth.

“Police traced the male involved and are satisfied no crimes or offences have been committed. There has at no point been any risk to the community and the individual has fully complied with the investigation.”

Police officers traced the man in question and said he fully complied with their investigation (Picture: Police Scotland)

Community Sergeant Neil Cheyne added: “People who have any such concerns about any individual in their community should contact the police and are encouraged not to be influenced by unconfirmed speculation being posted on local social media pages."