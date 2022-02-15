No 2022 gala for Falkirk district community

Organisers confirmed this week that the community event would once again be cancelled, citing a number of factors for the decision.

Among them were Covid restrictions which have hindered fundraising efforts over the past few years, as well as a lack of local children wishing to be part of the gala this year.

There has been no gala for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and 2022 will be the third without the event.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retinue from the 2019 gala, which was the last to be held before the Covid-19 pandemic. Pic: Dave Johnston.

However, organisers are still hoping to host some kind of event for the local community later this year with a family fun day a possibility, and they are looking ahead positively to 2023 when it is hoped the gala can be back up an d running.

A statement from the gala day committee on its Facebook page this week stated: “This has been a tough decision, however we are saddened to announce that we have had to take the decision to cancel the gala day for this year.

"There were a number of factors in this decision firstly due to all the Covid restrictions and the inability to fundraise properly.

There will be no crowning of a queen this year as the gala has been cancelled. It is hoped a family fun day may still take place. Pic: Dave Johnston.

“Also we had a very small response from participants and we therefor did not have the required amount of school children wishing to take part in the event.

“We are currently awaiting confirmation of a possible date to hold a fun day for the children and families of the village. So please keep your eyes on the page for further details.

“We hope that we can get the gala day back up and running next year and we appreciate all the continued support as we could not do this without you all.”

The Carron and Carronshore Gala was revived in June 2018 through the power of Facebook after 18 years without the event.

The first gala in Gairdoch Park was hailed as a huge success with a retinue of 41 children and crowds flocking to the event to watch the crowning and enjoy a whole host of family friendly activities.

It was a similar situation the following summer for the 2019 gala, however sadly it has not been able to take place since due to the pandemic.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.