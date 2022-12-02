Nights of Christmas magic await Falkirk families at Beecraigs Country Park

The Festive Forest, which runs from 4pm to 10pm each night up to December 23 includes a spectacular 1.8 mile walk through woodland, packed with stunning visuals and sound effects, and a wealth of other attractions, plus the chance to help Beecraigs' charity partner Maggie's cancer support.

Roy Sneddon, of director of Rowen Events, which is running the Festive Forest this year, said: “We promised we’d be back bigger, brighter and bolder than ever and we believe we’ve pulled it off."

Among the Festive Forest attractions are the longest light tunnel in Scotland, a silent disco and a live music stage. There are also market stalls, children's amusements and fair rides.

The Festive Forest is now open at Beecraigs Country Park

A wide variety of festive food and drink is available in the new Santa village.