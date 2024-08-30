Niece and sister fundraise for Beatson and FVRH oncology to say thanks for Camelon woman's care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community fundraiser organised by a young Camelon woman has raised £3400 for cancer charities.

Demi-Louise Love, 21, wanted to say thanks in a meaningful way for the treatment and support given to her aunt after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her aunt, Mandy McLuckie, 38, also from Camelon, was given the cancer diagnosis 18 months ago and after gruelling treatment in the care of the NHS in now in remission.

Niece Demi-Louise held a prize bingo in Camelon Juniors club earlier this month and packed out both halls with people wanting to support her fundraising.

Natasha Love, left, and daughter Demi-Louise Love raised £3400 from prize bingo for FVRH oncology and Beatson. Pic: Michael Gillen

Demi-Louise, who is a member of cabin crew with Ryanair, has handed over £1700 to the oncology unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital where her aunt received chemotherapy and a similar amount to the Beatson cancer charity where she had radiotherapy.

She said: “I wanted to give back to the oncology team and the Beatson and as we’ve done charity prize bingos before thought that would be a good way.

"But I’m delighted with how much we raised for both these charities.

"Thanks to everyone who came along on the day to support us, as well as all the people and businesses who gave donations.”

Demi-Louse was helped with arranging and running the prize bingo by her mum, Natasha Love, who is Mandy’s sister, and a band of helpers.

Glenn Sutherland, Mandy’s partner, thanked both Demi-Louise and Natasha for all they did fundraising.

He added: “She is now in remission and has beaten the cancer with the help off some amazing people.”