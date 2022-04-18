NHS Lothian staff and patients step up for Ukraine

Four million steps is how many it would take to walk the distance between the RFU and Kyiv. The team raised £2,358 in donations and £446 in Gift Aid, which will go to the British Red Cross to help provide aid to the people of Ukraine.

Helen O’Leary, occupational therapist at the RFU, said: “Our staff and patients really wanted to do their bit to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

“Though some of our patients have a reduced ability to interact with the world, they are still aware of what goes on globally and are incredibly generous and kind. It’s so wonderful to see patients who wouldn’t otherwise be so active get up and walk around for a good cause.”

