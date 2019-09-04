NHS issue razor bracelet warning to all staff

NHS staff have been warned to be on their guard when patients are admitted wearing bracelets which could contain knife blades.

The warning shows a picture of the bracelet/blade and states: “All Staff Beware: When worn around the wrist this looks like an ordinary bracelet – but this item could cause serious injury. Be vigilant and double check.”

Orginally issued by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust after such an item was found at a patient’s house in the area, the warning has since gone online and been seen by a number of concerned NHS Forth Valley staff.

The bracelet, which has the official title the “outdoor edge paraclaw paracord survival bracelet”, comes complete with a 1.5 inch knife blade.