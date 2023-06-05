They want to hear from anyone who was born on July 5, 1948 and this year celebrates their 75th birthday. They share their special day with this country’s National Health Service and could join in the celebrations being planned nationally.

It was founded in 1948 following a campaign by Labour MP Aneurin Bevan who believed their should be a National Health Service to provide medical care free at point-of-need across the UK, regardless of wealth.

Since then the NHS has always evolved and adapted to meet the needs of each successive generation. From Britain’s first heart transplant in 1958, to Europe’s first liver transplant in 1968. From the world’s first CT scan on a

patient in 1971, revolutionising the way doctors examine the body, to the world’s first test-tube baby born in 1978.

Large-scale vaccination programmes protected children from whooping cough, measles and tuberculosis, and in 1999 the meningitis C vaccine was offered nationally in a world first.

The NHS has delivered huge medical advances, including the world’s first liver, heart and lung transplant in 1987, pioneering new treatments, such as bionic eyes and, in more recent times, the world’s first rapid whole genome sequencing service for seriously ill babies and children.

Most recently it has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic, treating patients in the most difficult of circumstances, while trying to keep others and themselves safe. They were then at the forefront of the biggest vaccination programme the country has ever seen which continues to this day.

NHS Scotland said the anniversary “offers the opportunity for staff, patients and the public to mark the past 75 years and to look forward to the needs of future generations and what health and care will look like in years to come”.

They are encouraging as many staff and members of the public to get involved and celebrate this special anniversary.