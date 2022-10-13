NHS Forth Valley: Tree planted at Forth Valley Royal as part of Queen's Green Canopy

The planting of the Acer Crimson King was carried out by the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson, forms part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project which has seen more than a million trees take root across the UK.

The scheme has now been extended to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memory of The Queen and take advantage of the full tree planting season which begins in October 2022 and concludes in March 2023.

Assisting the Lord Lieutenant in planting the tree in a grassy area near the entrance to the renal unit was NHS Forth Valley’s chief executive Cathie Cowan, along with representatives from the Forth Valley NHS Retirement Fellowship and other members of staff who work at the hospital.

Tree planting at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The acer was chosen because it provides a riot of colour in three out of four seasons.

The tree has been placed in a grassed area at the front of the hospital near the entrance to the renal unit.

Ms Cowan, said: “The Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, officially opened Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 6, 2011 and I know that the staff, patients and members of the public who were present have many happy memories from this wonderful day.

“I’m therefore delighted that NHS Forth Valley is supporting The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative as this tree will further enhance the environment and provide a lasting legacy for staff, patients and visitors to enjoy in the future.”

The Lord Lieutenant said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy was set up to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years of extraordinary service as sovereign to the country and Head of the Commonwealth. Her death last month was marked by an outpouring of grief from people all over UK and the world and His Majesty The King requested that the Queen’s Green Canopy be broadened to provide an opportunity for trees to be planted in memory of The Queen and to honour her work.

“Over these past 11 years the sense of duty and service that was shown by The Queen throughout her life has been exemplified by the doctors, nurses and support staff in Forth Valley, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. This tree should be taken to represent the selfless values of service to others that we celebrated in our late Monarch and witness every day throughout the health service.”

The Green Canopy project began with The Queen herself, alongside King Charles, then Prince of Wales, planting the first tree in March 2021 in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Queen said later she was “deeply touched” by people’s enthusiastic response after more than a million trees were planted in her name.

