Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patricia Beattie has finally decided to call time after her 50 years in healthcare, but admits that she will miss her many patients and all the staff she worked with.

For the last 35 years she has been the practice nurse in Stenhousemuir Health Centre, where she has been a familiar face treating several generations of the same families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as Tricia to many, she recalled how mums would bring their babies and toddlers for vaccinations and she could remember when she vaccinated the mums.

Patricia Beattie who has retired after 50 years working in the NHS. Pic: Michael Gillen

She said: “I feel so lucky to have been a nurse. I can honestly say that I’ve loved my job.”

The grandmother of three also admitted that she never travelled far from her roots throughout her life.

"I was brought up in Stenhouse Castle – and people in the health centre used to nickname me ‘Princess’ – and then we moved into Stenhousemuir,” said Tricia. “I attended St Mungo’s High School, leaving at 16 to work in a post office until I was old enough to begin nursing training at 17 and a half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has fond memories of her time training then working at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary where she mainly worked in the surgical unit.

However, after marrying and having her two children, she worked on the nurse bank which saw her sent to just about every ward in the hospital at some point.

In the late 1980s she was working in the treatment room at Stenhousemuir Health Centre where she would change dressings for patients.

Tricia added: “In 1989 doctors were taking on practice nurses and the late Dr Crookston asked if I’d like to work with him. The job certainly evolved over the years as I did courses on asthma, COPD, diabetes and more. But I loved every minute of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her marriage to Thomas 44 years ago, the couple set up home in Larbert, a point which saw Tricia quip: “There’s a theme here about me sticking to the same things for a long time.”

However, it does mean wherever she goes, she always meets people she knows. “I think I know everyone – and can even name their goldfish.”

The second eldest of a family of eight, she was named after her father’s sister, Patricia, who was a nursing sister in Kent, and he always said that she would follow her namesake into nursing.

"I never thought about doing anything else, but I’ve also never regretted it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago she reduced her working week to two days and now, aged 67, decided it was time to have some time to herself, retiring on April 18.

Tricia hopes to spend more time visiting daughter Nicola and family in Paris, as well as spending time with her son Ryan and his family in Bainsford.