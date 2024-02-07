News you can trust since 1845
NHS Forth Valley: FVRH car park closed overnight

Health officials have announced that a busy hospital car park will be closed overnight.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Feb 2024, 18:12 GMT
The visitor’s car park at Forth Valley Royal will be shut from 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday) to 5am tomorrow.

NHS Forth Valley has said although there will be no entrance to the car park during this time , “any vehicles in the car park will be able to leave via the exit as normal”.

The car park at the Larbert hospital is due to open as normal from 5am for those attending outpatient appointments and visiting patients.

