NHS Forth Valley: FVRH car park closed overnight
Health officials have announced that a busy hospital car park will be closed overnight.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The visitor’s car park at Forth Valley Royal will be shut from 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday) to 5am tomorrow.
NHS Forth Valley has said although there will be no entrance to the car park during this time , “any vehicles in the car park will be able to leave via the exit as normal”.
The car park at the Larbert hospital is due to open as normal from 5am for those attending outpatient appointments and visiting patients.