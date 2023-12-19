Everyone hopes for a fun-filled festive season but sadly sometimes people succumb to illness and a visit to the pharmacist is required.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But with only a handful of community pharmacists providing cover – they and their staff need holidays too – it’s important to know who will be open on the bank holidays.

Here’s a run down of those in the Falkirk area and elsewhere in Forth Valley who will be open and when.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas Day – Denny Pharmacy in 1 Stirling Street, Denny, call 01324 357760, will be open from 11.30am to 12.30pm, while Callendar Pharmacy at 171 high Street, Falkirk, call 01324 228433 will be open from 12.30pm-1.30pm. Earlier in the day Right Medicine at 37 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, call 01786 832311, will be open from 11am to noon.

Only a handful of pharmacies are open over the festive bank holidays. Pic: Getty

Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26 – Boots the Chemist at 79-91 High Street, Falkirk, call 01324 620535, will be open from 10am until 5pm. Elsewhere, Boots the Chemist at 34-41 Kings Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling, call 01786 473628, will also be open from 10am until 5pm, while Lindsay & Gilmourat 81 Main Street, Sauchie, call 01259 723155, will be open from 10am until 11am.

New Year’s Day – Callander Pharmacy at 334 Thornhill Road, Falkirk, call 01324 623688, will be open from 10am until 11am. Elsewhere in Forth Valley these pharmacists are also open: Davidsons Chemist at 30 Main Street, Clackmannan, call 01259 722635, will be open from 11am until noon; T A Mack at 107 High Street, Tillicoultry, call 01259 750261, will also be open from 11am until noon; and similar opening time for Right Medicine at 37 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, call 01786 832311.

Tuesday, January 2 – Stenhousemuir Pharmacy at 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir, call 01324 553323, is open from 9am until 6pm and Boots the Chemist at 79-91 High Street, Falkirk, call 01324 620535, is open from 10am to 5pm. Boots the Chemist at 34-41 Kings Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling, call 01786 473628, is open from 9am until 5.30pm.