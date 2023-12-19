NHS Forth Valley: Festive pharmacy opening times
But with only a handful of community pharmacists providing cover – they and their staff need holidays too – it’s important to know who will be open on the bank holidays.
Here’s a run down of those in the Falkirk area and elsewhere in Forth Valley who will be open and when.
Christmas Day – Denny Pharmacy in 1 Stirling Street, Denny, call 01324 357760, will be open from 11.30am to 12.30pm, while Callendar Pharmacy at 171 high Street, Falkirk, call 01324 228433 will be open from 12.30pm-1.30pm. Earlier in the day Right Medicine at 37 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, call 01786 832311, will be open from 11am to noon.
Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26 – Boots the Chemist at 79-91 High Street, Falkirk, call 01324 620535, will be open from 10am until 5pm. Elsewhere, Boots the Chemist at 34-41 Kings Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling, call 01786 473628, will also be open from 10am until 5pm, while Lindsay & Gilmourat 81 Main Street, Sauchie, call 01259 723155, will be open from 10am until 11am.
New Year’s Day – Callander Pharmacy at 334 Thornhill Road, Falkirk, call 01324 623688, will be open from 10am until 11am. Elsewhere in Forth Valley these pharmacists are also open: Davidsons Chemist at 30 Main Street, Clackmannan, call 01259 722635, will be open from 11am until noon; T A Mack at 107 High Street, Tillicoultry, call 01259 750261, will also be open from 11am until noon; and similar opening time for Right Medicine at 37 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan, call 01786 832311.
Tuesday, January 2 – Stenhousemuir Pharmacy at 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir, call 01324 553323, is open from 9am until 6pm and Boots the Chemist at 79-91 High Street, Falkirk, call 01324 620535, is open from 10am to 5pm. Boots the Chemist at 34-41 Kings Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling, call 01786 473628, is open from 9am until 5.30pm.
For more information on winter health and to check your symptoms, visit NHS Inform