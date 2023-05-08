Helen Burness died in the Larbert hospital on February 23 aged 97. As well as looking after the great-grandmother from Stenhousemuir, the palliative care team had been supporting her daughter Helen Wright and granddaughters Gillian Ryan and Catherine Myhill.

After Helen’s death, the family, including great grandchildren, were given a number of knitted hearts as a comfort keepsake. The family were so touched by the gesture that they have kept the ongoing knitted heart initiative, calling it Helen’s Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daughter Helen said: “We can’t the palliative care team enough for all they did for mum and to support us in those final days. We wanted to do something as a family to say thank you and decided that a collection taken at mum’s funeral should go towards buying items for their unit.

Hospital donation in memory of Helen Burness - left to right: Lorna Milligan, NHS Forth Valley palliative care clinical nurse specialist, Catherine Myhill, Helen Wright, Gillian Ryan and Morven Kellett, NHS Forth Valley advanced palliative care clinical nurse specialist

"My little grandson, James Myhill, who is only six and attends Kinnaird Primary, said he wanted to sell some of his toys to get money for Helen’s Hearts in memory of his great-gran.”

Along with the knitted and crocheted red hearts, the family presented the team with three new CD players, small candles, photo frames and hand creams for patients and their families to use to provide a bit of comfort at a difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three years ago, Helen featured in The Falkirk Herald when we told of a surprise VE Day party that her family and friends organised for her after the pandemic saw a special trip to London cancelled.

Helen had been invited to take part in a weekend of events organised by the British Legion to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day but it was called off due to lockdown restrictions. She had been due to travel to the capital with daughter Helen and was supposed to be going to a gala dinner and an event in St James Park.

Helen Burness, pictured in 2020 when her family and neighbours threw a surprise VE Day party for her

Her invite came as she had been in the ATS (Auxiliary Territorial Service), undergoing her training in Dalkeith. She then headed by ship to Naples where she worked as a clerk in the office that dealt with those who were coming out to entertain the troops. She remembered meeting singer Gracie Fields and told her family “she was a lovely lady”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But more importantly she met husband-to-be Billy who was in Naples with the Army and the couple were engaged on Helen’s 21st birthday.