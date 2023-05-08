News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
2 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
4 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
4 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
5 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize

NHS Forth Valley: Family set up Helen's Hearts and donate to FVRH in memory of Stenhousemuir great-gran

A family has thanked staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for the care of their much-loved relative with a special donation.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 8th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:51 BST

Helen Burness died in the Larbert hospital on February 23 aged 97. As well as looking after the great-grandmother from Stenhousemuir, the palliative care team had been supporting her daughter Helen Wright and granddaughters Gillian Ryan and Catherine Myhill.

After Helen’s death, the family, including great grandchildren, were given a number of knitted hearts as a comfort keepsake. The family were so touched by the gesture that they have kept the ongoing knitted heart initiative, calling it Helen’s Hearts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daughter Helen said: “We can’t the palliative care team enough for all they did for mum and to support us in those final days. We wanted to do something as a family to say thank you and decided that a collection taken at mum’s funeral should go towards buying items for their unit.

Hospital donation in memory of Helen Burness - left to right: Lorna Milligan, NHS Forth Valley palliative care clinical nurse specialist, Catherine Myhill, Helen Wright, Gillian Ryan and Morven Kellett, NHS Forth Valley advanced palliative care clinical nurse specialistHospital donation in memory of Helen Burness - left to right: Lorna Milligan, NHS Forth Valley palliative care clinical nurse specialist, Catherine Myhill, Helen Wright, Gillian Ryan and Morven Kellett, NHS Forth Valley advanced palliative care clinical nurse specialist
Hospital donation in memory of Helen Burness - left to right: Lorna Milligan, NHS Forth Valley palliative care clinical nurse specialist, Catherine Myhill, Helen Wright, Gillian Ryan and Morven Kellett, NHS Forth Valley advanced palliative care clinical nurse specialist
Most Popular

"My little grandson, James Myhill, who is only six and attends Kinnaird Primary, said he wanted to sell some of his toys to get money for Helen’s Hearts in memory of his great-gran.”

Along with the knitted and crocheted red hearts, the family presented the team with three new CD players, small candles, photo frames and hand creams for patients and their families to use to provide a bit of comfort at a difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three years ago, Helen featured in The Falkirk Herald when we told of a surprise VE Day party that her family and friends organised for her after the pandemic saw a special trip to London cancelled.

Helen had been invited to take part in a weekend of events organised by the British Legion to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day but it was called off due to lockdown restrictions. She had been due to travel to the capital with daughter Helen and was supposed to be going to a gala dinner and an event in St James Park.

Helen Burness, pictured in 2020 when her family and neighbours threw a surprise VE Day party for herHelen Burness, pictured in 2020 when her family and neighbours threw a surprise VE Day party for her
Helen Burness, pictured in 2020 when her family and neighbours threw a surprise VE Day party for her

Her invite came as she had been in the ATS (Auxiliary Territorial Service), undergoing her training in Dalkeith. She then headed by ship to Naples where she worked as a clerk in the office that dealt with those who were coming out to entertain the troops. She remembered meeting singer Gracie Fields and told her family “she was a lovely lady”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But more importantly she met husband-to-be Billy who was in Naples with the Army and the couple were engaged on Helen’s 21st birthday.

They initially lived in Bellshill, moving to Stenhousemuir in 1972 where Bill was the building officer for Central Regional Council and Helen worked in the offices at Bellsdyke Hospital.

Related topics:LarbertBilly