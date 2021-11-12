NHS Forth Valley diabetes advice website is a real life saver

On Sunday it will be 100 years since insulin was first used to save the life of a child with type 1 diabetes and the new website is carrying on that life-saving mission.

The idea for the website began when COVID-19 and physical distancing led to the cancellation of traditional face-to-face group education and clinical appointments.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant endocrinologist Doctor Chris Kelly said: “Education and coaching for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes is a core role of the secondary

care service. Much of this was delivered in patient groups and workshops and supplemented with one-to-one clinic appointments.

"When lockdown started in April last year, we realised we needed to come up with a solution.”

In Forth Valley alone, around 19,000 people have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and around 1800 have type 1.

The website covers all aspects of education and has even helped people with type 2 diabetes to start using insulin without leaving their home, by way of instructional videos.

There is also detailed information on eye, feet and blood screening, emotional well being, what to do when illness strikes, diet, and arrangements when travelling, and how to contact specialist diabetes nurses for advice.

Carolyn Kiddell, NHS Forth Valley lead diabetes specialist nurse, said: “It’s a great resource to help people recall and on guidance they have been given at appointments.”

Visit the website for more information.

