Next stop the top of a 30 metre high horse: Bus firm staff scale Falkirk Kelpies for charity

By James Trimble
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:36 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 08:36 BST

A team of Stagecoach employees took the high road to climb the world famous Kelpies for charity.

The transport firm is supporting Age UK’s “Act Now, Age Better” campaign, which encourages people to stay active today, to enjoy better health and wellbeing tomorrow.

Four members of staff certainly got active on Friday, May 30 when they took part in the Kelpies Experience, climbing up the inside of the iconic equine sculptures to coin in £1290 for Age UK.

David Frenz, Stagecoach East Scotland’s interim managing director, inspectors Micheal Skinner and Drew Fairbairn and Stuart Grubb, supervisor at Dunfermline Depot clambered up ladders, negotiated free hanging platforms, scramble over over nets and clung onto cable crossings to reach the summit, where they took in the breath taking view, straight from from the horse’s mouth.

The Stagecoach team were able to take in breath taking views straight from the horse's mouth (Picture: Submitted)The Stagecoach team were able to take in breath taking views straight from the horse's mouth (Picture: Submitted)
They then abseiled their way down the centre of the Kelpie after a 90 minute experience none of them will forget.

David said: “We were delighted to join the Age Scotland team at The Kelpies Experience to raise a fantastic £1290 for the charity. It was a unique experience to be involved in and even better that we could raise funds and awareness of Age UK’s ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign.

"I’d encourage anyone who gets the chance to take part and find out more on the website.”

Launched earlier this year, the campaign promotes steps people in their 50s and 60s can take to stay healthy and independent as they age.

Stagecoach is doing its bit, encouraging locals to use bus travel to explore their communities and highlighting the health benefits of staying active, connected, and mobile.

