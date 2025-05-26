Newsline deliver 2000th recording of the Falkirk Herald

Hundreds of pages and thousands of stories from the Falkirk Herald have been brought to life by a dedicated band of people for the visually impaired.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Thursday, May 22, the members of Newsline, also known as Forth Valley Talking Newspaper for the Blind, recorded the 2000th audio version of the weekly newspaper.

Since 1981 they have been providing this service to blind and visually impaired people in the area and, as technology has developed, it has been in a variety of different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, on Friday volunteers past and present, together with listeners and friends met together to share their memories.

Members of the current Newsline committee. Pic: Contributed

Chairperson, Christine Moroney, described the beginnings of Newsline when recordings were made on cassette tapes. She went on to recall the progression to CDs, then on to USB sticks with each listener provided with an appropriate player.

Now, as well as on USB, the recordings are available to listen to online.

Ian Ferguson, the first chairperson of Newsline also spoke about the setting up of the organisation and the happy memories the occasion brought to mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine thanked the volunteers who, over the years had given time and talents to Newsline and to those who came along to read and provide a variety of voices.

Being a listener herself. she also spoke on behalf of those who enjoy the recording each week.